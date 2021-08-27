Advertisement

Police respond to Rapid City shooting

(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is currently a large law enforcement presence in the area of North Maple Avenue and Surfwood Drive in response to a shooting that just took place. A juvenile shooting victim has been transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. North side schools have been placed on secure status out of an abundance of caution. Updates as we have them.

