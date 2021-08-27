One More Round of Severe Weather Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That active southwesterly flow gave a line of organized storms and a round of severe storms this evening.

Friday looks to have more strong to severe storms, but this time for the people living in our northern counties. The second trough will interact with the moisture already in place from the South Dakota and North Dakota line to about Meade County and points south and east.

After the weekend’s final trough, a ridge builds in from the southeast and drier and warmer air settles in for the beginning of September. With the stabilizing effects of the trough moving in, we will look at temperatures that will moderate and hang out to near normal at first and then creep upwards through midweek.

