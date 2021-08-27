Group protests outside Monument Health over COVID vaccine mandate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vaccines have been a hot button issue and tonight a group gathered outside Monument Health in opposition to mandates. Standing on the corner of 5th street the group says they were there to promote medical freedom and to do their own research.

They were also there to show support for staff at Monument who may be hesitant about the vaccine.

“You know our healthcare workers are so important and we trust them with so many decisions but then we are not trusting them right now. last year we considered them heroes and now we are questioning their decision and not allowing them to make their own decisions, and I find that really unfortunate,” Kirstin Mitzel

Currently, Monument does not require the COVID vaccine but that could change.

