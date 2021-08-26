Advertisement

Wedding expo held at Main Street Square

wedding expo
wedding expo(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Weddings like many events took a hit in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Looking to bounce back, couples and businesses alike made their way to Main Street Square.

For one local owner and florist... she is ready to be back and she says while weddings aren’t getting smaller, she is seeing more of them move to outdoor settings and that isn’t the only change she is seeing with weddings.

“People are making it personal, personalizing their weddings. I love that, it is so much more romantic and special when they bring things that are in their family and incorporate them into their weddings,” Cheri Faline, says

Faline credits the beautiful South Dakota scenery for allowing so many different places for people to have their outdoor weddings.

