Rapid City woman wanted for questioning identified as victim killed in Utah altercation

Pictured: 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City.
Pictured: 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City.(RCPD)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONA, Utah (KOTA) - A woman initially sought by Rapid City Police for questioning regarding an Aug. 16 shooting has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a Utah gas station.

On Thursday, RCPD confirmed that 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City was found dead of a gunshot wound near Mona, Utah.

According to a press release from the department, RCPD received information that Richard Sanchez and David Mestas, both 26, 23-year-old Dominique Brave and Christina Sanchez, 22, had fled Rapid City the day after a shooting that left one man with serious, life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: RCPD: person-of-interest sought after man seriously injured in Monday shooting

Investigators identified Mestas and Richard as persons of interest in the case, and police sought Brave to gather information about the Aug. 16 shooting.

Juab County Sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a disturbance at the Pump and Park Gas Station on Sunday. They were notified of a potential deceased person in a nearby vehicle, which they later recovered. The body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office, who positively identified Brave as the victim.

READ MORE: 2 South Dakota men arrested for homicide of woman in Utah

Richard and Mestas have been since been booked into Juab County Jail in Utah, and Pennington County warrants have been issued for attempted murder regarding the Rapid City shooting.

Christina Sanchez has been placed in Pennington County Jail and charged with Accessory to Attempted Murder.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

