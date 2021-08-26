Advertisement

LIVE AUDIO: Ravnsborg plea hearing

(AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is expected to avoid a trial and take a plea deal Thursday morning for misdemeanor traffic charges in a crash last year in which he hit and killed a man who was walking near a rural highway.

Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore declined to give further details of the arrangement. Moore said Wednesday that Ravnsborg will enter the plea Thursday.

The widow of the man killed, Joseph Boever, has indicated she plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Ravnsborg.

Ravnsborg told investigators he thought he struck a deer while driving home from a fundraiser late on Sept. 12.

CLICK HERE for live audio

