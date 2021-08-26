Keeping an Eye on Severe Weather in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is the last Wednesday of August/Meteorological Summer. And with it comes wave one of three of our unsettled pattern is moving into the Black Hills Thursday afternoon. For the rest of the workweek, our daily chances for rain are on the increase.

This active southwesterly flow gives us a better chance of more organized storms and an increase of severe possibilities into Thursday.

Thursday night into the early morning hours of Friday look to be the best time for more widespread strong to severe storms. The advancing front and moisture coming in will be an overnight issue for folks from the South Dakota/Wyoming state line to the west, to the northern fringes of Lawrence County to the rest of the viewing area east.

After the weekend it looks like a ridge builds in from the southeast and drier and warmer air settles in for the beginning of September.

