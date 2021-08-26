Isolated Storms Possible Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level disturbance will bring a few isolated thunderstorms to the area today and tonight. One or two might be severe, with hail and gusty winds. But the activity will be quite isolated, not everyone will see a storm today.

Friday will be warm and mostly dry, but another cold front will bring a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow night into Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler Saturday, then warmer temperatures will be returning early next week.

