Advertisement

Introducing Alona, TSA’s cutest canine

Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.
Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.(KSNV/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – In celebration of National Dog Day, we introduce you to Alona. She was just voted the Transportation Security Administration’s cutest canine.

Don’t be fooled by her sweet face, the 4-year-old golden retriever has a tough job working to keep travelers safe.

Alona sniffs out explosives and explosive materials at the Las Vegas airport.

Her handler is trained to interpret her behaviors when she detects something.

The TSA invited the public to vote among four finalists for the title and Alona came out as top dog.

The agency says using trained canines remains a highly effective part of airport security systems.

Alona’s handler is planning a party to celebrate her accomplishment.

The adorable pooch will also be featured on the cover of the 2022 TSA Canine Calendar.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
Pictured: 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City.
Rapid City woman wanted for questioning identified as victim killed in Utah altercation
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk
Worker shortages strike again, this time in Rapid City’s entertainment industry
Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash

Latest News

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
At least 12 U.S. service members were killed and 15 were injured in an attack at Kabul's airport
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan’s Islamic State?
The Vision Fund received 28 project requests for many different upgrades and renovations for...
The Vision Fund has 28 project requests but not all of them will be chosen
False claims that the drug ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19 clearing stores shelves of...
Prescriptions for anti-parasitic drug soar, CDC says