Cooking with Eric - Easy Pan-Seared Sirloin Steak

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Can’t get to the grill? No worries, you can still make the perfect steak on the stovetop!

Less is more, so this recipe accentuates preparation over ingredients.

First, bring 2 sirloin steaks to room temperature. Generously sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place in a hot skillet with 2 TB of canola oil and sauté 3 minutes per side.

While the steaks are cooking, place 2 TB butter in a small microwavable bowl. Melt, then add 1 clove minced garlic and 1/2 teaspoon parsley flakes. Stir to combine.

When steaks have cooked 3 minutes per side, flip again and add half of the butter mixture. Let cook another 30 seconds per side, then remove and let rest 10 minutes. While the steaks rest, add remaining butter to pan, and serve over the steaks when ready.

