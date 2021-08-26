CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The CDC has released new data indicating that vaccinations are safe for pregnant women. They recommend that a woman who is pregnant, breastfeeding or even thinking about getting pregnant get vaccinated against COVID-19.

OBGYN Dr. Marvin Buehner says the original hesitancy made sense, because pregnant women weren’t in the first three phases of vaccination, but says accumulated research has proven that it is as safe and effective as any vaccine has ever been.

He says he’s seen many COVID-19 positive mothers who got vaccinated and had healthy babies, and says that it’s even possible they passed their immunity through the placenta and onto their newborns.

He says getting COVID-19 while pregnant doubles the chances of serious illness or even death, and highly recommends mothers follow CDC guidelines and get vaccinated.

”All the data shows that it’s safe and effective, and is a benefit to the baby when it’s born, because it will be antibody positive and presumably protected. The other big news this week is that Pfizer vaccination was fully FDA approved,” says Buehner, “not investigational and not experimental.”

He says that since the new Delta Variant of COVID-19 is more transmissible and with less than half the state vaccinated, he anticipates seeing more cases from expecting mothers. He says research will show how the variant affects pregnant women in the coming months.

