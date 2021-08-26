87 point bareback ride at Range Days Rodeo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The annual Range Days Rodeo is being held out at the Central States Fair this week. The PRCA action got off to an exciting start Wednesday night. Mandan, North Dakota’s Ty Breuer grabbed the bareback lead with an 87 point ride. North Dakota’s Cameron Morman took over the steer wrestling lead with a time of 5.2 seconds.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.