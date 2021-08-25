Advertisement

SD COVID numbers continue to rise; Department of Health approves booster shot for immunocompromised individuals and urges vaccinations for all

(WBRC)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health have shown a steady rise in active cases of COVID in the state. As a result of the rising case numbers the Department has announced that a third shot of both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available for immunocompromised individuals following approval by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization amendment.

Since yesterday, South Dakota has seen an increase of 455 cases of COVID bringing the total number of cases to 129,866

Active cases in the state have increased by 302 bringing that current number from 2,589 to 3,114.

Hospitalizations have seen an increase of 16 since yesterday bringing that current number to 145.

Deaths among individuals with COVID have remained at 2057.

Pennington County reported 107 new cases, Meade County reported 38 new cases, Lawrence County reported 27 new cases, Butte County has reported 14 new cases, Fall River County reported 9 new cases, Todd County reported 4 new cases, Custer, Oglala Lakota, and Stanley counties each reported 3 news cases, Harding, Dewey, and Jackson counties reported 2 new cases each, and Perkins, Mellette, Haakron, and Lyman counties each reported 1 new case.

61.40% of the state has received 1 dose of their vaccination. 55.90% of the state has gotten the full vaccine.

