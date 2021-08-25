Advertisement

Rapid City Public Library provides resources for students K-12

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Laurinda Tapper, the public relations coordinator for the Rapid City Public Library, shares back-to-school resources at the library that can help kids learn more about educational subjects in fun, different ways.

Elementary:

World Book Kids is a great way for kids to do research on their own reading levels. It even has a feature for what they’re looking up to be read to them! There’s games, photos, videos, maps and even science projects.

TrueFlix is a collection of popular nonfiction ebooks (and videos) that kids can read or use for reports - choose from people, places, history, and science!

SIRS Discoverer is a great tool to search for a topic and see age-level articles, news stories, books, and even podcasts and blogs

Middle & High School:

Learning Express Library has ACT, SAT, AP & GED Test Prep

Science Reference Center Science is hundreds of science encyclopedias, reference books, periodicals, and other more – Applied, Earth, & Life Sciences, Astronomy – it’s a comprehensive resource!

The American Indian Experience is a searchable database with primary sources on tribes, timelines and histories of the Indigenous peoples of North America.

