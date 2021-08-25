Nurses are depleting when we need them the most

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the ongoing COVID-19 healthcare crisis, hospitals experienced even more obstacles, a shortage of nurses.

South Dakota is ranked seventh in the nation... needing the most nurses, according to RegisteredNursing.org. This can be attributed to nurses enduring high stress, over-worked staff, and the threat of contracting the virus.

“Probably due to the pandemic, that we’ve had nurses who have decided to go ahead and retire earlier than they had intended,” said Trina Allen, vice president of human resources at Monument Health.

“Right now, I think nurses are tired, this pandemic has been hard I think on all healthcare professionals and nursing is certainly not immune to the challenges of this pandemic,” Maryanne Krogh, Dean of College of Nursing at South Dakota State University.

While hospitals are experiencing the nurse shortage, nationwide nursing graduates are also depleting. But, the College of Nursing at South Dakota State University has seen different numbers.

“Our enrollment for new students coming in and declaring a nursing major actually last year and this year have been up, about 1.5 to 2 percent,” said Krogh.

Another factor impacting the shortage, salaries. South Dakota ranks last in the nation in nursing pay with a median of $55,660, according to 2017 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Monument Health is offering up to 40,000 dollar sign-on bonuses for specific positions in the hospital, such as the operating room and the intensive care unit. This incentive has brought in more nurses but not enough.

“We’ve put a lot of hours in trying to care for our, just the regular patients, as well as COVID and through the pandemic that’s just forced people to work maybe longer hours and if you’re short-staffed that makes it tough,’ said Allen.

Finding nurses in rural areas is another challenge. However, nurse shortages are a recurring issue for hospitals

