Mount Calvary Cemetery expands south in fall, sites dedicated to mausoleums

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Mount Calvary Cemetery has outgrown its current 78 acres and will expand southbound this fall.

The 200 thousand dollar project will expand cemetery roads to the south with the goal of ensuring the grounds are kept in good condition, and allowing easy access for any guests visiting with their loved ones.

The new space is the first in the cemetery to be dedicated to mausoleums, but will still have individual cremation sites and family plots.

Landscape Designer with Rapid City Melissa Petersen says, “It just makes it easier for people who are going to visit their loved ones in the cemetery to be able to access their graves. As well as for us to be able to maintain them.”

The project has been bid on and is awaiting construction to begin. Which, is expected to both start and finish in the fall.

