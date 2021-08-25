Mid-Week Sunshine and Storms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are looking at an unsettled pattern moving into the Black Hills for the rest of the week. Our daily chances for rain are on the increase through at least Friday.

Southwesterly flow aloft moves in and will come in by way of several rounds into the region. Right now Wednesday night into Thursday looks to be the best time for more widespread strong to severe storms as the week progresses. The advancing front and moisture coming in will give us a better chance of more organized storms and increase the severe possibilities Wednesday night and into Thursday.

And then it looks like a bit of a rinse/repeat situation for Saturday and Sunday, but the severity is still in question that far out, but it bears watching. After that it looks like a ridge builds in from the southeast and drier and warmer air settle in for the beginning of September.

