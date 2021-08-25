Advertisement

Mid-Week Sunshine and Storms

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are looking at an unsettled pattern moving into the Black Hills for the rest of the week. Our daily chances for rain are on the increase through at least Friday.

Southwesterly flow aloft moves in and will come in by way of several rounds into the region. Right now Wednesday night into Thursday looks to be the best time for more widespread strong to severe storms as the week progresses. The advancing front and moisture coming in will give us a better chance of more organized storms and increase the severe possibilities Wednesday night and into Thursday.

And then it looks like a bit of a rinse/repeat situation for Saturday and Sunday, but the severity is still in question that far out, but it bears watching. After that it looks like a ridge builds in from the southeast and drier and warmer air settle in for the beginning of September.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate closed early Monday morning.
Flipped semi blocks Interstate
2 South Dakota men arrested for homicide of woman in Utah
school board
Rapid City School Board changes language around masks in schools
With COVID cases increasing and the Delta variant spreading, one set of parents decided over...
Parents of a first grader decide to homeschool if RCAS doesn’t implement masks in school
OST ambulance service workers will walk out Friday stating low pay and not enough workers

Latest News

Forecast
KOTA Tuesday Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Not as Hot Today; Stormy weather Later this Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
cooler
A Nice First Day of School Forecast