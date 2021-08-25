Advertisement

Breezy Today; Chance of Storms Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Southeast winds will increase this afternoon as low pressure develops to the west and high pressure moves east. Skies will be partly cloudy, and an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out over the plains, but the next best chance of storms arrives tonight.

An upper level disturbance will bring another round of thunderstorms to the area late tonight into early Thursday. The bulk of this activity may be in northwest South Dakota. Another round of storms, some possibly severe will develop in eastern Wyoming Thursday afternoon and move northeast. Hail and high winds may accompany some of those storms.

Friday will be very warm and dry, but a cold front will bring another chance of thunderstorms Saturday along with cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 South Dakota men arrested for homicide of woman in Utah
school board
Rapid City School Board changes language around masks in schools
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
South Dakota Department of Health continues to report steady rise in new COVID cases
With COVID cases increasing and the Delta variant spreading, one set of parents decided over...
Parents of a first grader decide to homeschool if RCAS doesn’t implement masks in school

Latest News

Rapid City Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
forecast
Mid-Week Sunshine and Storms
Forecast
KOTA Tuesday Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Not as Hot Today; Stormy weather Later this Week