Wyoming Representative Chuck Gray Running for Congress

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the most talked-about races nationally is Representative Liz Cheyney’s run to be re-elected for congress. Liz Cheney is facing backlash for the 2020 presidential election.

According to John Mclaughlin and associates’ recent poll, Wyoming State Representative Chuck Gray is leading Cheney 63% to 24% with 14% of those polls undecided.

Gray serves in the State Legislature and is a conservative, small businessman based in Casper, Wyoming.

Gray’s Issues and priorities:

- Election Integrity

- Term-limits

- Stop Illegal Immigration

- Smaller Government

- Coal, Oil, and Gas

- 2nd Amendment

- Pro-life/Pro-Family

- Free Markets and Entrepreneurship

- Transparency and Accountability

Gray tells KOTA Territory News he is ready to tackle several issues for Wyoming.

“ We’re such a wonderful state and the tax on our industries is under attack. Our coal is under attack, our oil and gas are under attack and AG is under attack and we need to push back the radical socialists and the insiders that are trying to prevent us, our state from reaching its full potential, that’s a moral issue when someone in this movement which Liz Cheney is apart of and is trying to prevent us from reaching the state’s full potential. "

Election integrity was a big topic for Gray.

" Election integrity. I’ve worked a lot on this issue as the lead sponsor of the voter I.D. bill that went into effect on July 1st. We got that done this year. We need audits, we need election integrity. "

Gray is also Pro-life and fought for a budget amendment that stopped abortions at the University of Wyoming.

" We’re funding abortion in their student plans and we stopped that, I brought a budget amendment that stopped that”.

Earlier this year Gray met with former President Donald Trump in New Jersey. He mentioned possible endorsements for his campaign.

" Congressman Paul Gosar just endorsed our campaign and is a member of the freedom caucus at our federal level. The only member of congress who has endorsed in this race. I have just received endorsements from freedom caucus and state legislators. State representative Chip Nyemen from Crook county, state representative John Bear from Campbell county. We have eight legislators from the caucus. We’re the only state legislative candidate that has those endorsements.”

Gray talked to KOTA Territory about possible