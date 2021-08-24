Advertisement

Worker shortages strike again, this time in Rapid City’s entertainment industry

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Stepping into the the Monument is like walking into Rapid City’s past. You’re surrounded by memories of Elvis Presley’s 1977 concert and Eddie Money’s show in the 1980′s. Today, the Monument is expanding to accommodate new events, but they are faced with a problem.

The Director of Corporate sales and marketing for the Monument, Priscilla Dominguez says the same worker shortage the country is facing hits close to home. And with more shows scheduled for the fall , the 100 to 200 empty positions are more noticeable.

“There is just not as many workers in the workforce that are looking for part time positions that there previously used to be, so that combined with the opening of Summit Arena, it is just going to increase the number of events we are doing here, we are just at a crunch time,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez adds the show must go on and everyone is working together to make sure guests have the best experience.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate closed early Monday morning.
Flipped semi blocks Interstate
2 South Dakota men arrested for homicide of woman in Utah
school board
Rapid City School Board changes language around masks in schools
With COVID cases increasing and the Delta variant spreading, one set of parents decided over...
Parents of a first grader decide to homeschool if RCAS doesn’t implement masks in school
OST ambulance service workers will walk out Friday stating low pay and not enough workers

Latest News

bvczb
budget jeff - VOD - clipped version
School's up and running.
Start of school semester prompts heavy police presence and patrolling of school zones
65-percent of calls for service have to do with homelessness.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender makes room for RCPD’s role in helping the homeless in 2022 budget plan
sports betting
The finish line is in sight for Deadwood sports betting preparations