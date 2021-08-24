Advertisement

A Nice First Day of School Forecast

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday was the warmest day out of the next seven. The first day of school on Tuesday for Rapid City Area Schools looks very good.

High pressure and southwest flow builds back in and our sunshine will keep shining however is becomes less amplified and rather flattens especially after the front passes.

There are a few very minor chances of rain that are scheduled for the evening hours of just about each day, but overall mostly sunny and comfortable temperature-wise.

The cool front that will help to drop our temperatures will not be carrying with it the energy necessary to give us an organized or prolonged rain event like last week (we could use about five more of those, right?). We will mainly see that drop and then stabilizing of the temperatures that we will experience for the next several days.

Highs in the mid-80s for most of the week.

