Hermosa School completes it’s first phase of upgrades just in time for the school year

Hermosa School held a ribbon-cutting today celebrating the completion of their first phase of construction.
Hermosa School held a ribbon cutting today celebrating the completion of their first phase of construction.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Phase one included the classrooms and areas the kids will learn like the learning center.

Phase two will be the gym, library, and music room which is estimated to be finished between February and March 2022.

The first floor holds kindergarten through fourth grade and the second floor is occupied by fifth-graders through eighth-graders.

The school began the extension and upgrade to keep up with the growth of the town, along with an influx of students registering to the school.

“Just trying to provide the students a safe place to learn, where they can be comfortable and teachers can do their jobs and teach those kids so that upgrade was needed to make sure that we’re ready for those extra students that are coming in,” said Frosty Paris, the new principal at Hermosa School.

Today was the first day of class for Hermosa School.

