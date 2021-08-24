The finish line is in sight for Deadwood sports betting preparations

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The finish line is in sight for Deadwood’s long-awaited sports betting.

The final hurdle for the gambling travel destination is for the gaming commission to meet on September 8 to approve licenses as well as the final sports wagering catalog detailing what can be bet on.

“If that goes well, hopefully as soon as the next day, September 9th, we can start taking sports wagers,” said Mike Rodman the Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association.

There could be 3 ways to place a bet; a live window, a kiosk, or through a mobile device.

Participating casinos will be able to use one or more of these methods.

One of those casinos is the Deadwood Mountain Grand, which is excited to bring a whole new level of entertainment to the resort.

“We already have the concert venue up top, we have the blackjack table, we have slot machines, and we just wanted to bring that extra amenity to the project,” said casino manager, Tyler Nold.

The resort transformed some of its extra space into a sports betting lounge for wagering.

“Our customers are excited; our staff is really excited and to see our hard work after a 1 year and a half to 2 years finally pay off, it looks great and were excited to have It all finished,” said Nold.

And this all comes as Deadwood’s gaming numbers are on a steady rise.

“And for the year, compared to 2019 which was the last year that we had full gaming for the year, were up gaming 34%. So, it’s just been a phenomenal year for us here in Deadwood and we think sports wagering is just going to continue to enhance those gaming numbers,” said Rodman.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.