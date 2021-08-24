Advertisement

Disney to require vaccinations for Bahamas cruises

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starting next month, Disney Cruise Line is implementing a vaccine mandate on some of its routes, the company announced Tuesday.

“For sailings to the Bahamas beginning September 3, 2021, until November 1, 2021, The Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including private islands like Disney Castaway Cay,” according to an advisory on the cruise line website.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, guests must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to sailing. A second test will be administered before boarding the ship.

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States and go against a Florida state law that bars companies from requiring vaccination proof from patrons.

Earlier this month, a judge blocked Florida from enforcing the law.

At the time, the press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will appeal.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate closed early Monday morning.
Flipped semi blocks Interstate
2 South Dakota men arrested for homicide of woman in Utah
school board
Rapid City School Board changes language around masks in schools
With COVID cases increasing and the Delta variant spreading, one set of parents decided over...
Parents of a first grader decide to homeschool if RCAS doesn’t implement masks in school
OST ambulance service workers will walk out Friday stating low pay and not enough workers

Latest News

Mass devastation spanning around ten miles from fatal floods in Tennessee could take months,...
Fatal floods: Loss, grief and living to tell the tale
bvczb
budget jeff - VOD - clipped version
School's up and running.
Start of school semester prompts heavy police presence and patrolling of school zones
Worker shortages strike again, this time in Rapid City’s entertainment industry
65-percent of calls for service have to do with homelessness.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender makes room for RCPD’s role in helping the homeless in 2022 budget plan