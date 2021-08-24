South Dakota Department of Health continues to report steady rise in new COVID cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health have shown a steady rise in active cases of COVID in the state.

Since yesterday, South Dakota has seen an increase of 785 cases of COVID bringing the state’s total number to 113,699.

Active cases in the state have increased by 525 bringing that current number from 2,589 to 3,114.

Hospitalizations have seen an increase of 12 since yesterday bringing that current number to 141.

Deaths among individuals with COVID have remained at 2057.

Pennington County reported 185 new cases, Meade County reported 81 new cases, Butte County has reported 21 new cases, Fall River County reported 18 new cases, Custer County reported 15 new cases, Todd County reported 8 new cases, Corson County reported 6 new cases, Dewey County reported 5 new cases, Oglala Lakota reported 4 new cases, Perkins County reported 3 new cases, Jackson County reported 2 new cases, and Ziebach, Tripp, Lyman, and Haakron counties each reported 1 new case.

61.26% of the state has received 1 dose of their vaccination. 55.99% of the state has gotten the full vaccine.

