2022 city budget proposal could see increased funding for public safety

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The full Rapid City council heard Mayor Allender’s proposed budget Monday evening.

In the proposed 2022 budget, 50% of the general fund expenses are set to go to public safety.

Allender says the fire department is going to expand the mobile medic unit, and additional police officers will also be hired.

Councilmember Jason Salamun says the understaffing is an issue.

“So some things we need to address is to make sure police and fire are paid competitively, that they are treated well, and they have work they can be proud of. I think an investment in that is very important for Rapid City,” Jason Salamun, councilmember, says

The fire department will add a training officer so they can pursue accreditation.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.