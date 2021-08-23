Short staffing continues in school cafeterias

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Tomorrow the hallways of grade schools across Rapid City will be filled with thousands of kids beginning a new school year. Part of preparing for the arrival of students is getting lunches ready to serve, but that can be a challenge when the cafeteria is short staffed.

Rapid City Area Schools needs more cafeteria workers Student Nutrition Manger, Krista Leischner says as of Monday, there are 17 job openings across the district, which is more than previous years.

“We’ve been making some changes to what we do, our priority right now is serving breakfast and lunch to our students so, we are moving people around, we are doing the best we can with the people that we do have and hoping to bring more people on board so, that we can so we can relive some of that pressure from our current staff and be able to do more for the students,” Leischner said.

Last year, Rapid City Area School provided 7,500 lunches and 3,000 breakfasts to students.

