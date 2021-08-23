Advertisement

Sen. Rounds supports Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling at R-Calf convention

Rounds spoke to a group of cattle ranchers, who largely supported his latest push in the senate for Mandatory Country of Origin labeling.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sen. Mike Rounds was in the Black Hills promoting his latest bill on country of origin labeling to a group of local cattle producers.

The annual R-Calf Convention, promoting the sale of beef made in the United States, was held this past week at The Monument Civic Center. Rounds spoke to a group of cattle ranchers, who largely supported his latest push in the senate for Mandatory Country of Origin labeling.

Rounds said that it’s important to get rid of false advertising when it comes to labeling beef products, not only for American producers but for consumers as well.

”It would give a degree of confidence to the consumer that this really is high-quality beef, and they know where it comes from,” Rounds said. “Furthermore, it would help our producers because there’s a reason why people are buying a product with a ‘product of the USA’ sticker on it because they think there’s a value there.”

Rounds said that he’s confident the issue of mandatory country of origin labeling will have bipartisan support in the future.

