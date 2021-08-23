Advertisement

Salvation Army fills backpacks for students for the new school year

In preparation of school starting tomorrow, the Salvation Army is supplying students with essentials.
In preparation of school starting tomorrow, the Salvation Army is supplying students with...
In preparation of school starting tomorrow, the Salvation Army is supplying students with essentials.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every year, the Salvation Army packs up school supplies in backpacks for elementary, middle school, and high school students.

Last year, they gave away all 400 backpacks and this year is projected to be the same.

The Spearfish location has 100 backpacks and Rapid City has 300 prepared and ready.

”Hopefully the kids are all ready for school and feel like they have all the supplies that they need and can be confident and ready to start the new school year,” said Major Vangie O’Neil, Rapid City corp officer.

The Salvation Army will be doing the school supplies distribution today and tomorrow in Rapid City and Spearfish.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City Police Department says a male subject entered an apartment in Knollwood...
UPDATE: Standoff at Knollwood Townhouses ends in arrest
Almost all of South Dakota is labelled as substantial or high transmission.
Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID-19, “we can manage this virus appropriately, but we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open”
Interstate closed early Monday morning.
Flipped semi blocks Interstate
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
Predators are all over, not just in Sturgis.
8 of 9 suspects in Sturgis Rally internet child sex sting operation are local

Latest News

4-h at the fair
4-H offers an outlet for members to explore different areas of interest
art show
Art on full display at the Central States Fair
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is now FDA approved marking a milestone in the pandemic recovery
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is now FDA approved marking a milestone in the pandemic recovery
The vaccination rate for South Dakota remained steady but that could possibly change as the FDA...
COVID South Dakota: 331 New Cases, No New Deaths, Pennington County with 589 Active Cases