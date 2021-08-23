Safety tips for people taking adventures “off-road” in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Weaving through canyons and gulches, across plains and past amazing rock formations, off-road enthusiasts love what the Black Hills has to offer.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Dave Switzer joins shares what we need to know about this fun and potentially dangerous activity.

“Our trails are packed!” said Switzer. “Every year we’re seeing more and more people enjoy our back roads. The use of dirt bikes, All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs), and Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles are NOT toys! Riders need to be careful and respect mother nature and the trail systems we have.”

“Unfortunately, every year there are tragic accidents,” continued Switzer. “These are powerful machines and if operated recklessly, can be dangerous. Another concern is our trail systems being closed due to damage caused by off-road vehicles. Wear a helmet (required under age 18) and protective eye gear. Let someone know when and where you’re riding. Stay on designated trails, stay off private property, if you open a gate, close it, do not harass wildlife or livestock, and do not litter. Comply with equipment and licensing requirements. Stay off trails when your use will leave ruts or impact trailhead.”

“Yes, tourists and locals should all plan ahead. Know your equipment, your ability, and current conditions, and prepare accordingly. This summer and fall, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office will be checking for compliance,” said Switzer. “Expect vehicle equipment checkpoints throughout Pennington County.”

