Advertisement

Rapid City LGBTQ+ center lends a helping and supportive hand to homeless youth

Many people who identify as LGBTQ+ experience obstacles and challenges, including one life-altering challenge, homelessness. And, one web site has recently honored a Rapid City individual who works with this specific community.
Many people who identify as LGBTQ plus experience obstacles and challenges... including one...
Many people who identify as LGBTQ plus experience obstacles and challenges... including one life-altering challenge.... homelessness. And one web site has recently honored a Rapid City individual who works with this specific community.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -While homelessness continues to be an issue nationwide, most aren’t looking deeply into the demographics that make up the homeless community, and one often overlooked demographic Such as youths and more so youths that identify as LGBTQ+.

Nationally, 40 percent of the homeless population, seeking counseling and services between the ages of 13 to 24, are LGBTQ+.

“If only 5 to 7 percent of the population identify as LGBTQ+ we shouldn’t have an overabundance and a disproportioned number of youth that are seeking services for being homeless, other than it all equates back to rejection,” said Joe Barb, executive director at LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center.

But one trans male who was rejected by more than half of his family is now inspiring others.

Joe Barb heard the boys’ story and wanted to help. Barb then started The LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center.

The center offers resources to a community that may not have been supported.

“Help meet the needs of housing insecurities and then provide a safe place for counseling, for counselors that are understanding and have worked with LGBTQ+ so that they understand the unique needs and obstacles,” said Barb.

Merryn Johns, editor in chief at queer forty dot com... recently wrote an article on the center and states, “I have been an editor-in-chief in the LGBTQ media space for 21 years and in all that time, while we have won significant rights for our community and made substantial cultural and legislative progress, one thing has not changed: the shocking numbers of homeless LGBTQIA+ youth....”

The LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center started with virtual counseling around six months ago.. and continues to offer services online. The group plans to have a building purchased in February... additionally, they plan to have 10 full amenity cabins, a community center, and counseling offices.

“To help build more of a community where if yourself or someone were coming out, there was a place to go. There’s a place where you’re welcomed and affirmed,” said Barb.

Johns says Barb’s work is important. Johns goes on to say, “LGBTQ+ youth all across America are at risk of housing insecurity, but they are especially underserved in the rural Midwest where Joe is developing a model at grassroots level like no other before. I’m excited to see the impact his vision makes on this crucial issue.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City Police Department says a male subject entered an apartment in Knollwood...
UPDATE: Standoff at Knollwood Townhouses ends in arrest
Almost all of South Dakota is labelled as substantial or high transmission.
Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID-19, “we can manage this virus appropriately, but we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open”
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
Predators are all over, not just in Sturgis.
8 of 9 suspects in Sturgis Rally internet child sex sting operation are local
A photo of people on the floor at a COVID-19 antibody clinic went viral.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic

Latest News

The CDC map referring to areas of transmission continues to show more red. Or, areas that have...
Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID-19, “we can manage this virus appropriately, but we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open”
Rounds spoke to a group of cattle ranchers, who largely supported his latest push in the senate...
Sen. Rounds supports Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling at R-Calf convention
The Black Hills National Forest has a number of agencies working to protect it and it’s natural...
Tornado clean-up at Spearfish Canyon helps prevent potential wildfires
The Rapid City Police Department says a male subject entered an apartment in Knollwood...
UPDATE: Standoff at Knollwood Townhouses end in arrest