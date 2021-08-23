Advertisement

Hot Today, but Temperatures Return to Normal the Rest of the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft along with dry south and southwest winds will bring the heat back today. Highs in the 90s can be expected, as well as extreme fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the area this afternoon and evening.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible late today and this evening, but only one or two storms will form. Better chances of storms arrive later this week as an upper level trough develops to our west and sends disturbances overhead.

Next weekend looks nice with cooler highs in the 70s.

