Art on full display at the Central States Fair

art show
art show(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although many are drawn to the flashy rides and carnival food, the Central States Fair can also work as an outlet for local artists to display their work.

In the fair’s fine arts building, the public can view different competitive exhibits featuring art created by community members.

Projects range from paintings to photos to wood carvings to weaving, and more.

“Well, you know, this is one opportunity where a variety of different types of artists get to come together, you know, it’s not one medium. It’s an absolute variety and to have all those artists located at one location at one time, it really is one of the best art shows in the state,” said general manager for the fair, Ron Jefferies.

One medium on display involves a variety of patterned quilts.

The blankets are made by both members of the Black Hills Quilters Guild and individual community members.

Nyla Christensen, a member of the Guild, believes being able to display quilts is rewarding because people forget it’s a form of art.

“Oh, I think it’s really cool because you can use a lot of creativity in quilting and any of the different art on display here. You can use a pattern and follow that pattern exactly or you can choose to vary that and add it to your own style and taste,” said Christensen.

One quilt titled, “Pin Wheels in the Breeze,” is on raffle at the fair as part of the organization’s charity, Project Warmth, which is donates blankets to those in need.

