4-H offers an outlet for members to explore different areas of interest

4-h at the fair
4-h at the fair(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For more than 100 years, the 4-H program has given millions of kids the opportunity to hone different skills.

At the Central State Fair, those skills were put to the test.

Displays featured different areas of interest and competition within the organization.

From diagrams that label the parts of a horse to photography of animals and close-up pictures, there is a lot for the public to take in when visiting the 4-H building.

One category of interest to first-year member, Kelli Siemiemiak, is beekeeping.

“Well, beekeeping is great for the ecosystem and so that’s why I was really interested in beekeeping. One colony can produce from 60 to 100 pounds of honey every year. Yeah, that’s a pretty cool fact. Honey’s great,” said Siemiemiak.

Along with art and diagrams, the event also served SDSU ice cream and even sold honey.

