Marginal Risk For Severe Weather Tomorrow Afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We unfortunately saw a return of the haze today, and it didn’t stop the temperatures from rising into the mid-80s in Rapid City. It has been dry today and that dry weather will continue throughout tonight and tomorrow morning. In the afternoon tomorrow, storms are going to roll into our area. We could see some minor hail and damaging winds with those storms. Temperatures tomorrow are also going to be hot with highs in the mid-90s expected.

