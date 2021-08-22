Advertisement

Don Everly, of pioneering rock duo The Everly Brothers, dies at 84

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1984 file photo, Phil, left, and Don Everly, of The Everly Brothers,...
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1984 file photo, Phil, left, and Don Everly, of The Everly Brothers, joke around for photographers in New York City.(AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Don Everly, the last surviving member of The Everly Brothers, has died at the age of 84.

The Los Angeles Times confirmed through a family spokesperson that Everly died at his home in Nashville on Saturday.

A statement from his family sent to the Times read in part: “Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

A cause of death was not immediately given.

Don and his younger brother Phil have been widely praised for their influence in both rock ‘n’ roll and country music.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the pioneering duo scored a string of hits, including “Bye Bye Love,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and “Cathy’s Clown.”

Phil Everly died of pulmonary disease in 2014.

Don is survived by his mother, his wife Adela and his four children, according to the Times.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Predators are all over, not just in Sturgis.
8 of 9 suspects in Sturgis Rally internet child sex sting operation are local
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
Almost all of South Dakota is labelled as substantial or high transmission.
Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID-19, “we can manage this virus appropriately, but we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open”
Pictured: 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City.
RCPD: person-of-interest sought after man seriously injured in Monday shooting
60% of South Dakota residents have received at least one dose of a COVID 19 vaccine.
COVID Cases Rising In South Dakota

Latest News

Hurricane Henri edged closer to landfall as millions on New York's Long Island and in southern...
Henri weakens to tropical storm ahead of Northeast landfall
British forces continue to aid evacuations of Afghans from the Kabul airport.
7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport, British military says
Giant pandas Mei Xiang (left) and Xiao Qi Ji (right) enjoy a fruitsicle cake in honor of Xiao...
National Zoo’s giant panda cub turns 1
Zookeepers say the little panda came at just the right time during a year when people needed...
Panda cub dubbed 'little miracle' celebrates 1st birthday