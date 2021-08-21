Advertisement

President Biden’s handling of Afghanistan, SD Rep. Dusty Johnson and Sen. Mike Rounds react

Afghanistan
Afghanistan(Source: CNN)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The development in Afghanistan has brought forward a response from South Dakota politicians.

Representative Dusty Johnson and Senator Mike Rounds recently spoke about their disappointment with the way the United Stated withdrew from the Country.

Rounds says that although there was no easy answer or simple way out, that president Biden made the wrong move by making a certain date in which the withdraw would happen without making any agreements with the Taliban first.

He says that the Taliban wasn’t required to comply to any terms, and that this opened up a window to take advantage of the existing government.

”So, what you ended up with is an artificial date in which we would rapidly try to withdraw our forces. Not recognizing the conditions on the ground as they changed. Now what we have in front of us is what looks as close to a bugout from Saigon as we have in a generation,” says Rounds.

Rounds says this sends a signal to our allies that you can’t trust or count on the United States.

Representative Dusty Johnson shared Rounds’ disappointment, calling it all a mess.

He says both President Trump and President Biden made a decision to withdraw, but doesn’t agree with the administrations executions.

”The reality is you don’t draw out your troops first and then worry about getting out your allies and your employees and your equipment. Right now, the Taliban has more black hawk helicopters than 210 countries in the world. That is the fault of this white house, and the reality is we have got to restore some strength to the situation.”

Johnson says we’ve made commitments to our men and women in uniform and our partners to get them out, and says right now the White House is not getting it done.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
Predators are all over, not just in Sturgis.
8 of 9 suspects in Sturgis Rally internet child sex sting operation are local
More than 525-thousand people visited this year's Sturgis Rally.
Sturgis Rally: More Than a Half-Million Visited
Pictured: 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City.
RCPD: person-of-interest sought after man seriously injured in Monday shooting
Protesters gathered outside the Sanford USD Medical Center Friday, voicing their opposition to...
SD Legislators urge ‘vaccine mandate ban,’ face Noem opposition

Latest News

Almost all of South Dakota is labelled as substantial or high transmission.
Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID-19, “we can manage this virus appropriately, but we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open”
Encouraging parents and students to seek help where it's needed.
Prepping parents and kids for the upcoming semester
Lead research facility studying dark matter dedicates building to Sen. Rounds
Lead research facility studying dark matter dedicates building to Sen. Rounds
livestock show
KOTA Territory News at 530 - VOD - clipped version