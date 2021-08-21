Advertisement

Prepping parents and kids for the upcoming semester

Encouraging parents and students to seek help where it's needed.
Encouraging parents and students to seek help where it's needed.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rushmore Mall hosted their second back to school resource fair. It included dozens of booths that had resources and information to prepare parents to get their kids ready for the upcoming school year.

All of the groups across the various tables are connected, making it easier for parents to get to all the booths.

The resources that are available through the variety of outlets are for students from the ages of birth through 26. They cover things like special education assistance and early literacy development to name a couple.

The goal of the fair was to make sure that Rapid City parents knew that there are resources available to them.

The Executive Director of SD Parent Connection, Carla Miller, says, “Ask questions. Find out who has resources for you. Parents should be encouraged to ask their questions and be met with a safe environment to ask those questions. I think that’s important. No question is a poor question.”

The fair featured a table hosted by Oyate Health in conjunction with the Rapid City Police Department and I Am Legacy, who were encouraging and providing vaccinations, and also were giving away 500 backpacks to kids. at 2:00 p.m. there were around 50 backpacks left.

They’re planning on holding the resource fair again next year.

