Friday Night Hike, August 20, Part One

Wall defeats Gregory, New Underwood wins over White River
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Local high school football teams kick off the new season with their opening matchups. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks down the highlights and scores from each game.

Local Scores

Gregory 6, Wall 19

White River 16, New Underwood 34

Bennett County 0, Lead-Deadwood 52

Sioux Valley 16, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 20

St. Thomas More 10, Aberdeen Roncalli 31

Newell 16, Herreid/Selby 76

Hill City 0, Hot Springs 54

Lemmon/McIntosh 54, Lyman 8

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

