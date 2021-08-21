Friday Night Hike, August 20, Part One
Wall defeats Gregory, New Underwood wins over White River
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Local high school football teams kick off the new season with their opening matchups. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks down the highlights and scores from each game.
Local Scores
Gregory 6, Wall 19
White River 16, New Underwood 34
Bennett County 0, Lead-Deadwood 52
Sioux Valley 16, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 20
St. Thomas More 10, Aberdeen Roncalli 31
Newell 16, Herreid/Selby 76
Hill City 0, Hot Springs 54
Lemmon/McIntosh 54, Lyman 8
