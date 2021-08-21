Central States Fair Weekend Forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are gradually warming up, however the gains in the Mercury will be modest at best. The Black Hills will be under a weak trough then a stationary front that will keep us on the cooler side for the last full week of August.

High pressure builds back in and our sunshine will keep shining clear through next week. There are a few very minor chances of rain that are scheduled for the evening hours of just about each day, but overall mostly sunny and comfortable.

Monday will be the warmest day out of the next seven, with highs nearly reaching the mid-90s. That will be with a nice good-bye to summer for the kiddos going back to school. The first day of school on Tuesday for Rapid City Area Schools looks very good. Not as cool as the day before, but right at average for this time of the year, and just a few chances for PM showers.

Enjoy your weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.