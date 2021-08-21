Advertisement

CDC tells older adults, pregnant women, those not fully vaccinated to avoid cruise ships

By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with new guidance for would-be cruise ship travelers.

The CDC is asking those with an increased risk for severe illness to avoid them, regardless of vaccination status.

The agency said this applies to older adults, people with specific medical conditions and pregnant women.

Until this change in guidance, only people not fully vaccinated were advised to avoid cruise ships.

The CDC rates the risk of contracting COVID-19 on a cruise ship as “high.”

Cruise ships have seen a handful of outbreaks in recent months.

It comes at a time when the highly contagious delta variant of the virus continues to sweep the United States.

Over the past week, more than 985,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 525-thousand people visited this year's Sturgis Rally.
Sturgis Rally: More Than a Half-Million Visited
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
Highway 16 crash
Highway 16 wreck sends multiple people to the hospital
60% of South Dakota residents have received at least one dose of a COVID 19 vaccine.
COVID Cases Rising In South Dakota
OST ambulance service workers will walk out Friday stating low pay and not enough workers

Latest News

The threat of a rare hurricane strike has parts of the northeast United States on edge.
New England preps for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri
The threat of a rare hurricane strike has parts of the northeast United States on edge.
Rare hurricane threat has New England bracing
“The biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated,” Texas...
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pins COVID surge on unvaccinated Blacks
Lead research facility studying dark matter dedicates building to Sen. Rounds
Lead research facility studying dark matter dedicates building to Sen. Rounds