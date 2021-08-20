Three-time Olympian, Paige McPherson, returns home to Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 2020 Tokyo games recently wrapped up and a Northern Hills resident who participated in the games is back home.

Paige McPherson who competes in Taekwondo was raised in Sturgis and the Loud American hosted a welcome home party on August 19.

McPherson won a bronze in the London games in 2012, competed in the 2016 Rio games, and finished fourth this year.

The three-time Olympian is excited to be back in her hometown and with young girls coming out to see her, the decorated Taekwondo athlete hopes to serve as inspiration for upcoming generations.

“I just hope that I can show them that anything is possible. I came from Sturgis. I decided one time to take a chance on myself and my abilities. God is good and I was able to go all the ways through,” Paige Mcpherson, says

Without fans being able to attend the Tokyo games, McPherson says it meant the world to her to know people would stream her competitions live.

