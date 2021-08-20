Advertisement

Showery and Cool today; Pleasant Weather this Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Low pressure will move across northwest South Dakota today, bringing more showers and brisk winds. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible, but no severe weather is anticipated.

The weekend will be mostly dry and pleasant, but an upper level disturbance will bring isolated thunderstorms to the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Monday will be hot with highs in the 90s, then somewhat cooler weather will arrive by the middle of next week.

