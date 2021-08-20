Advertisement

RCPD: person-of-interest sought after man seriously injured in Monday shooting

Pictured: 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City.
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are on the lookout for a local woman as they investigate a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

RCPD is looking for 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City as part of an investigation into a morning shooting.

A police release says law enforcement officers responded to the 3900 block of Point West Place following reports of a male subject with a gun shot wound on Monday.

Police located and provided emergency first aid to the victim before paramedics transported the man to Monument Health Hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries.

Officers also located the shooting victim’s vehicle nearby with “damage consistent with being shot at.”

The release does not state whether Brave is a suspect in the investigation.

Readers with information about the incident or Brave’s location are encouraged to contact Detective Barry Young at 605-394-4134. Anonymous texts are also accepted by texting “RCPD” and the information to 847411.

