More Rain for Friday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After tonight’s storms the rain will stick around through Friday. There will not be quite as much thunder and the potential for severe weather, but any rain that we amass will be beneficial.

Through the course of the weekend lingering chances for continued moisture show up on the maps. We get rain mainly through the early part of the evening Saturday, but overall the sun comes back out and it will be a fixed feature through next week as well.

After Friday, high pressure builds back in and the clouds move out. The first day of school next week is looking closer to normal than it was this week and the rain chances wane as well. Most of the rain chances will be relegated to the afternoon hours and is not a guarantee for everyone. We remain right around the normal mark which is 83° for downtown Rapid City.

