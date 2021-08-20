LIV Hospitality partners with BetMGM app as Deadwood prepares for sports betting

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Voters approved Sports betting in South Dakota last November, and although you can’t place your bet just yet, one organization in Deadwood is one step closer to posting the odds.

It was announced Thursday that BetMGM is partnering with LIV Hospitality to bring mobile sports betting and retail to Tin Lizzie Gaming, and Cadillac Jacks Resorts. BetMGM is a mobile sports betting service that operates across the country.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said in a statement that the two Deadwood gaming resorts are “prime locations” to bring the sports betting experience to South Dakota sports fans.

LIV Hospitality CEO Caleb Arceneaux says the new partnership “brings credibility to the new sports betting offerings”

Sports betting in the resorts will be accessible through the BetMGM app, and the resorts will also incorporate sportsbooks in their facilities.

