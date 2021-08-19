Advertisement

T-Mobile customers face security breach, what you can do to protect yourself

By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hackers were able to cause a security breach at T-Mobile earlier this week, putting millions of people’s personal information at risk. This is the fourth reported breach of the company’s data since last year.

Security researchers say that hackers have been selling the personal data of some 48 million T-Mobile customers. This is only half of the company’s users, but cybersecurity analysts say all customers should take precautions.

Bonnie Spain, executive director of Credit Consumer Counselors of the Black Hills, said that T-Mobile users are at risk of having their names, birth dates, and social security numbers stolen, which can put them in financial peril.

“They’re going to have access to a lot of information,” Spain said. “Realistically, if someone has the last four digits of your social security number and your date of birth, you could be in trouble.”

Spain said that data breaches of this nature are becoming more common, and with them come tighter security at different firms and phone companies.

She said that these safety measures are important.

“A lot of service providers, whether it be a bank or credit union, or a phone company will offer you two-factor authentication, where you log in and you have to wait for them to e-mail you or text you a number. We want to do that. We want to be as safe as we can.”

In addition, Spain said that if you’re a T-Mobile subscriber, it’s a good idea to change your account password, and be extra careful about any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

