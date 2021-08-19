Advertisement

Study: Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s protection from delta variant weaker after 90 days

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A British study finds protection against the delta variant from the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines weakens within 90 days after the second dose.

The authors noted that two doses of either vaccine still gave at least the same level of protection as after getting a natural coronavirus infection.

The study also said people who were vaccinated after a COVID-19 infection had even more protection than vaccinated individuals who had not had COVID-19.

Also, vaccinated people infected with the delta variant carried “similar peak levels of virus” as unvaccinated people, whereas with the alpha variant, the virus load was much lower in those infected after vaccination.

The study of more than 3 million COVID-19 tests was conducted by Oxford University, Britain’s Office of National Statistics, and the Department for Health and Social Care.

The study has not yet undergone peer review before publication in a scientific journal.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved for emergency use in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Highway 16 crash
Highway 16 wreck sends multiple people to the hospital
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old sentenced to life
More than 525-thousand people visited this year's Sturgis Rally.
Sturgis Rally: More Than a Half-Million Visited
Regional firefighters tackle human-caused fire near Wasta
Firefighters battle 300-acre blaze near Wasta
OST ambulance service workers will walk out Friday stating low pay and not enough workers

Latest News

Customers dance inside The Hangout, a popular restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Thursday,...
Gulf Coast’s beloved ‘Redneck Riviera’ now a virus hotspot
'Redneck Riviera' among nation's virus hotspots
Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, 58, fought back tears as he described how his life...
Former Parkland deputy fights back tears recalling shooting: ‘I did the best I could’
He is accused of not entering Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a gunman was killing...
Former school resource officer emotional over charges related to Parkland school shooting