Sensory development class at Rapid City Public Library

Sensory class aimed to help kids with special needs held at Rapid city public library
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - School is right around the corner. Rapid City Public Libary held a sensory musical class for children with special needs.

The class is designed to expose children to music and rhythm. Melody McGeary is a teacher for the National music association and says she hopes kids go home with a love for music and have more exposure to rhythm.

" If a child has sensory sensitivities, they might have more difficulty talking about it between things that are more important to pay attention to like background things so if there’s a lot of light. They can get overwhelmed with things like patterns and certain things that will be overwhelmed like sounds and background noise”.

Parents are able to sit in and join in on the fun!

