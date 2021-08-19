Advertisement

RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation

Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with expletives and demands to leave.
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with expletives and demands to leave.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another confrontation between local law enforcement and local Native American activist Nick Tilsen.

While issuing a ticket during a routine traffic stop Monday, a confrontation occurred. But not between Rapid City police and the driver.

“Off our property, right now,” said Tilsen, president and CEO of NDN Collective. “This is private property, get the f*** off of it.

“Don’t come back here,” continued Tilsen. “In fact, don’t come onto NDN Collective property unannounced again motherf*******. This is our land b******.”

Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with expletives and demands to leave.

Last month NDN Collective activists were arrested for scaling the granary, private property, during a July 4th protest.

So did the officers have the right to be on Tilsen’s property?

Or were they in the wrong?

“If we’re on the private property for a lawful and legal reason, we can be on that property,” said Scott Sitts, a captain with Rapid City Police Department. “In this case, the traffic stop, that’s where it ended up, we’re there legally and lawfully and if the business owner wants us to move, we can definitely move.”

The officers left the situation and the property, returning to the roadway.

Captain Sitts said this is part of the job and the training but that confrontation isn’t necessary.

“You can’t interfere with an investigation and you can’t hinder the officer from the performance of their duties,” continued Sitts. “However, everyone’s entitled to their opinion and everyone has first amendment protections. But really, it’s not conducive to the point you’re trying to get across.”

RCPD’s public information officer referred to this situation as a window into the everyday lives of law enforcement.

Tilsen declined an interview and said a press release would be coming out from NDN Collective.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 16 crash
Highway 16 wreck sends multiple people to the hospital
More than 525-thousand people visited this year's Sturgis Rally.
Sturgis Rally: More Than a Half-Million Visited
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old sentenced to life
OST ambulance service workers will walk out Friday stating low pay and not enough workers
Regional firefighters tackle human-caused fire near Wasta
Firefighters battle 300-acre blaze near Wasta

Latest News

BetMGM is a mobile sports betting service that operates across the country.
LIV Hospitality partners with BetMGM app as Deadwood prepares for sports betting
Western United States isn't seeing much rain.
Forecasted rain probably won’t be enough to change drought conditions
Kayaker & Boater Safety
Missing kayaker found, keeping Rapid Creek open for fun by being safe
Security researchers say that hackers have been selling the personal data of some 48 million...
T-Mobile customers face security breach, what you can do to protect yourself